Police warn of increase in car thefts across Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Association of Chiefs of Police issued a warning Thursday about what it called a countywide trend of stolen vehicles.

According to the police chiefs, investigators have seen an increase in vehicle thefts across the county since July. They detailed three separate types of thefts that have been happening locally:

Residential neighborhoods targeted by groups of 3-6 teens at night, who enter unlocked vehicles and steal any cars left with keys inside

Suspects forcing victims out of their cars by threatening them with a gun or knife

Residential homes entered through an unlocked door or window, with suspects searching for car keys left on countertops or near doors

Police are advising residents to leave lights on outside their homes at night, keep cars locked, keep house doors and windows locked, and surrender if confronted with a weapon or threat of force. Do not leave spare keys or any firearms in a parked vehicle.

Police are also asking anyone who sees a car dome light on in the middle of the night — or anyone who sees people checking cars and walking up and down driveways — to quietly call 911 and provide as much information as possible.