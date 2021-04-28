Police union releases security footage of shooting, child caught in the crossfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club released video of a shooting inside a Warner Street convenience store Wednesday.

In the video, a man is seen firing a weapon, with a child just a few feet away. The child is quickly picked up and rushed away from the scene.

Police say the shooting sent a 41-year-old man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“We have a crisis in this community,” said Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds, “and we have got to move past the platitudes, we’ve got to move past the rhetoric, and talk about what actually works. That’s what the PAB’s job is, figuring out what actually works.”

So far this year, there have been about 80 shooting incidents reported by Rochester police, more than a dozen of them fatal.