Police Locust Club to speak out against accountability board ahead of vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club is speaking out about the proposed Police Accountability Board that city residents will vote on come Election Day.

Just this month, a court ruled that a referendum for a Police Accountability Board will be allowed on the November ballot.

That came after the Locust Club filed a lawsuit to remove the referendum on the proposed Police Accountability Board, known legally as Local law No. 2. from appearing on the ballot on Election Day.

City Council passed the referendum on May 21 and Mayor Warren approved it on June 7. City council president, Loretta Scott, said this on Wednesday after the ruling:

The board would have nine members and they would investigate and oversee complaints of misconduct.

The Locust Club has long been against the proposed Police Accountability Board.

The proposed board has been a hotly debated issue locally. Several different ideas for the proposal have emerged, from putting police officers on the board to giving the board disciplinary powers, but each development has been met with pushback from one side or the other.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

