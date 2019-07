CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a stabbing in a Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday morning turned out to be the result of a planned fight.

A 30-year-old city woman suffered serious cuts on her arm and torso. Another woman showed up at a local hospital with minor cuts.

Police believe the two women agreed to a fist-fight in Charlotte, but one of them pulled out a knife. Both women are expected to recover.