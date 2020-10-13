Police: 2 arrested during Webster protest

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Police Department said two people were arrested during a protest Monday.

Officials say some protestors were repeatedly observed in the roadway at Hard Road ad Ridge Road blocking the flow of traffic. They say they warned protestors to stay out of the road but they continued to do so.

According to the release, the Webster Police Department received many calls from passing motorists who claimed to have been threatened and distracted by protestors.

Two protestors were arrested for entering the roadway after they were warned not to.

Megan Fallis, 21, of Rush was arrested for disorderly conduct and was issued an appearance ticket. Megan Pietropaoli, 23, of Rochester was also arrested for disorderly conduct and was issued an appearance ticket.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.