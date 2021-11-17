Police: Street racing to blame for five-car crash on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A street race caused a five-car crash in Rochester Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene on Lake Avenue near Albermarle Street around 7:20 p.m. Investigators said they believed two vehicles racing one another caused the crash, involving three other vehicled.

Police said at least one person suffered minor injuries. Charges have not yet been filed.

Lake Avenue was temporarily shut down between Seneca Parkway and Augustine Street for the investigation and clean-up. 

