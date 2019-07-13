Police still searching for person who threw kitten from moving vehicle

BATAVIA, NY (WROC) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to find the person who threw a kitten from a moving car in Batavia. There’s now a $2,000 reward leading to an arrest.

Witnesses say the kitten was thrown from the window of a red car on Route 98 near West Saile Drive on Saturday night. Officials described the kitten as an 8-week-old female domestic shorthair brown tiger.

The kitten sustained severe injuries and was later euthanized per the recommendations of a veterinarian.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.