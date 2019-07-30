Police share safety plan ahead of Park Ave. Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People are starting to get excited about the Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival coming up this weekend.

With two mass shootings around the country this week already, police said they will be ready.

Although safety is on the back of everyone’s minds, some business owners say they’re just trying to look at it like any other weekend.

“Really haven’t given it much thought at all, we’re really more in the mindset of what we have to do, what we have to prep, preparations in-house for the event coming up. I kind of look at it as business as usual and that’s kind of our strategy,” said Peter Gines, owner of Jines restaurant.

RPD officers will be actively patrolling the Park Avenue area this weekend. Gabe Arias works at Living Color on Park Avenue and said he’s always looking out for kids at events like this.

“There is a lot of pressure from us business owners and people who work in businesses to look out for that it’s almost like a second job we have as a community,” said Arias.

Police will also be enforcing the 10 p.m. noise ordinance and making sure parties stay quiet and confined. The festival is alcohol-free and the open-container law will be enforced.

Jack Barton is the president of COP Security. He said at large festivals like this police need to be alert at all times.

“You always need to be aware of everything going on. It’s gonna be crowded, there’s gonna be a lot of things going on and it’s important to not get caught up in a show that’s going on or an event or a vendor. You just have to keep on moving and try to stay out of any interaction,” said Barton.

Both Gines and Arias said that seeing a large police presence at Park Ave. Fest makes them feel safer. They also said the Park Avenue businesses are a community that’s always looking out for one another.

Park Ave. Fest is Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, August 4 from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Admission is free.