Rochester police seeking public’s help in identifying bicyclist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police in Rochester are asking for your help in identifying a person who was riding his bike and then struck a man in a wheelchair. The incident took place outside Bright Bubble Laundromat on Monroe Avenue in Rochester on Thursday at around 9:30 a.m. A reward is being offered for those with information. Crime Stoppers Chair Paul Hawkins said the security camera was in the right spot to capture the incident.

“I think there’s always a good chance of identifying somebody when you have really good footage, and this camera was in a perfect spot to take the footage and it was a decent camera,” Hawkins said. “So I think the video itself will stand on its own. When you take evidence like that to court, it’s tough to have a defense against a video.”

Those with information are asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers.

