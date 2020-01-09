Police seek information after homicide in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a car following a homicide in Canandaigua.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who came in contact with the car of William Fricke — the man arrested for killing Julianne Baker and attacking Dennis Gruttadaro — who drove a 2005 Blue BMW that day to contact them.

After the homicide, the car was seen in a ditch on the west side of Monroe Wayne County Line Road.

Deputies said the surveillance footage shows several vehicles stopped to check the car before driving away on State Route 31-F.

They’re also requesting any businesses or residential addresses on County Road 8 that may have cameras facing the road way to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator John Kesel at 585-270-6765.