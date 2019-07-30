Police searching for missing teens in Ontario County

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff deputies are asking for help finding a missing girl.

17-year old Nicole Marie Durkee was last seen yesterday.

She is 5’9″ with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 225 pounds.

They believe she may be with another runaway teen, Michael Lloyd.

Lloyd is 17 years old, five foot seven, 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Both are believed to be in the town of Hopewell. A juvenile runaway warrant has been issued for each of their returns.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.