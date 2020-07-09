MCSO on Lake Ontario missing swimmer: ‘We never give up hope, but this is likely a recovery effort’

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the search resume Friday for the missing swimming at 10 a.m. on Friday after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search, late Thursday night.

“We never like to give up hope but practically speaking we do consider this more of a recovery at this point in time but again we never give up hope,” Sgt. Matthew Bottone of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, notification was received at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday of a person falling overboard and response boats were immediately dispatched to conduct search and rescue.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene to aid in the investigation. According to the MCSO, a 63-year-old man was with two other men on a boat when they decided to go swimming. Once he was in the water he began struggling to swim, the two other men tried to pull him out, but the water took the man away.

A search effort went underway that included the sheriff’s scuba team and sonar equipment. According to the Coast Guard, the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket and the boat he was on has since been brought back for the investigation. The search concluded at 11:38 p.m.

“Yesterday there was surface searching and today were doing not only surface searching but under water searching,” Bottone said.

Although the area is facing a heat wave, Battone urged people to swim with friends and always wear a life preserver. According to the MCSO, the man currently missing did not have a life preserver on.

“He did go into the water and a life vest or some sort of flotation device was thrown but unfortunately he wasn’t able to get to it,” Battone said. “It is critical piece of your tool box when you go out on a vessel and out on the water to have that with you.”

Battone said the search will continue. The MSCO Scuba, Rochester Police Department Scuba, the U.S. Coast Guard, representative from the Rochester Fire Department and the Canadian Coast Guard were all on scene to help with the investigation.

