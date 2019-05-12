Police searching for missing Rochester man Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - UPDATE: Police have located Mr. Crockton. He was found walking in the 2300 block of St. Paul Blvd. As a precaution, he is being evaluated at RGH.

The Rochester Police Department is requesting the community to be on the lookout for 60-year-old George Crockton. Mr. Crockton has been missing from his home near Montrose Street since early Sunday morning.

Police said he suffers from Alzheimer's, but will respond if you call him by name.

Crockton stands 6'4" and weighs 265 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a bald spot on the back of his head.

Crockton was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.