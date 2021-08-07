Police searching for missing man with dementia

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – The Gates Police Department is seeking the public’s help is locating a vulnerable 83-year-old man from Gates. Police say Franklin Brooks has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Brooks was last seen in the town of Gates on Westview Commons Boulevard late Friday evening at 11 p.m. He is 6’1″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Brooks was driving a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck with New York registration HWG-6088.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at (585) 247-2262 or 911.