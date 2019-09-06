Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult.

Deputies say Lauren McCracken, 88, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. on White Road in the Town of Sweden. He was driving a 2014 gray Hyundai Sonata with New York license plate number EPU-1237. News 8 is told he may try to travel to Pennsylvania.

88-year-old Lauren McCracken was last seen driving a gray 2014 Hyundai Sonata similar to this one.

McCracken was last seen wearing a purple turtleneck, grey sweatpants and a baseball cap.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office At (585) 428-6666 or 911.