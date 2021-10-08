UPDATE: Police searching for missing man in Batavia

UPDATE: Police cancelled the missing person alert shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Batavia are searching for 64-year-old Michael C. Jackson after he went missing from the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing facility Friday night.

The Batavia Police Department said Jackson left the 257 State Street facility Friday around 5:30 p.m.

The 64-year-old last was seen wearing a red sweatsuit.

Anyone with information on Michael C. Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Batavia Police at (585) 345-6350.