HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing juvenile who is in a mental health crisis.

Kayden Morales was last seen headed south behind the Town Centre Plaza on East Henrietta Road. She was wearing a tie-dyed purple sweatshirt and black shorts with the work “pink” on them. She was not wearing shoes.

Morales is 4’9″ and around 100 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.