BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – The Brighton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 65-year-old Edward Boucher. Boucher’s family reported him missing on Friday.

Police say Boucher’s blue 2020 Audi R8 was found unoccupied on a residential street in Irondequoit.

Anyone with information in regards to Boucher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and ask for a Brighton Police Supervisor.