Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for the driver they say fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian with their car in Brighton.

Investigators say an adult male is dead.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue at Council Rock Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators are asking anyone in the area with home security cameras to check that footage and contact police with information that may help.

A portion of the roadway is closed to traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

