Police search for suspects after car theft on E. Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are looking for suspects after a car theft on East Ridge Road Sunday.

Police say a 55-year-old Greece woman was approached by three unknown male suspects around 4:00 p.m. They knocked her to the ground and stole her car keys.

According to investigators, one suspect drove off in the victim’s car, while the others left in the vehicle they arrived in.

The car was recovered a few hours later, and the victim did not suffer any injuries. Police say they are following up on several leads.

