Police search for suspects after car theft on E. Ridge Road

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are looking for suspects after a car theft on East Ridge Road Sunday.

Police say a 55-year-old Greece woman was approached by three unknown male suspects around 4:00 p.m. They knocked her to the ground and stole her car keys.

According to investigators, one suspect drove off in the victim’s car, while the others left in the vehicle they arrived in.

The car was recovered a few hours later, and the victim did not suffer any injuries. Police say they are following up on several leads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss