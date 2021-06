ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A block-party-themed event on Thursday called 'Roc the Block' had a couple of dozen employers, and hundreds of jobs available from companies like Bausch and Lomb, Genesee Brewery, and Thermo-Fisher Scientific. Employers looking for people right now, with little or no experience required.

"We have this whole building expansion that we're hiring for, so it's opening up a ton of jobs," says Alex Teglash, Baush and Lomb.

"There's talent everywhere in Rochester and we like to find those opportunities wherever we can," says Christopher Videan, Thermo-Fisher Scientific.