Police search for stolen vehicle in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A vehicle with over $4,000 worth of tools inside was stolen late Monday from an Ogden residence on Brower Road.

Authorities are searching for the silver truck with the license plate number 13444ML, but say the plates may have been switched.

The driver’s side door says “Loyal Nine” next to the Department of Transportation number.

Another stolen vehicle from Wayne County was found at the scene.

Authorities ask anyone who has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of the truck call (585) 617-6131 and ask for Investigator Tygart.