ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Tyana Thacker may be in need of medical attention.

Thacker was last seen on Sixth Street in the City of Rochester at 9:45 p.m. on Monday, September 30.

She is 5’07”, and was last seen wearing a hooded black jacket, black pants, white sneakers, a black backpack and wearing her hair in three buns.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.