Police search for missing Mendon man

Rochester N.Y. (WROC) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's office is searching for an elderly man who went missing in the town of Mendon Sunday afternoon.

John Nicholl was he was last seen in the woods just east of 600 West Bloomfield Road. Nicholl suffers from dementia, is non-verbal, and not aggressive. He is 6'2, 195 pounds, short gray hair, and has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently searching the area with the assistance of the Mendon Fire Department and New York State Police. A state police helicopter was also aiding in the search.

Police are asking the community to call 911 if they see him.