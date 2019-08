ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Rochester Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alianna Simmons-Cruz went missing from her home on Tacoma Street August 29. Her mother says Simmons-Cruz was last seen wearing a black sweater and glasses. She currently has blue and green colored hair.

Police say they don’t believe she is in danger or the victim of a crime. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.