Police search for Henrietta bank robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect Tuesday, after a bank robbery in Henrietta.

According to investigators, the Chase Bank on East Henrietta Road was robbed around 9:45 Tuesday morning. They say the male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller, demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is around six feet tall. A photograph is included in this article. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss