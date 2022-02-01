Police search for Henrietta bank robbery suspect

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect Tuesday, after a bank robbery in Henrietta.

According to investigators, the Chase Bank on East Henrietta Road was robbed around 9:45 Tuesday morning. They say the male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller, demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is around six feet tall. A photograph is included in this article. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.