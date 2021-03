ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash on Hudson Avenue Monday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near Holland Street. Police say the driver climbed out of the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot.

Tow truck came and flipped truck so it could be further looked and and removed. You can see the damage here. One tire made it all the way across the road behind that telephone booth. pic.twitter.com/uWZtCvmBlW — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) March 8, 2021

The road was closed for a short time as crews cleaned up the scene.