Police search for driver after crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester police are still looking for the driver involved in an early morning crash. It happened on St. Paul Street near East Ridge Road. Police say only one car was involved, and the driver ran off.

Police, along with the Rochester Fire Department, searched the area extensively for hours, including the Genesee River. They do not believe anyone is in the river at this time.

A 28-year-old man who was the passenger was hospitalized is expected to be released.