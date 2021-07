PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Marsh Road in Pittsford.

Investigators are looking for a white man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with a thin build, a mustache, and possibly a gray shirt.

On scene of a large police presence outside a home in the 500th block of Marsh Rd. in Pittsford. K9 is on scene. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/cJrtcoIHqw — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) July 2, 2021

Police are warning anyone who sees the suspect to call 911, and do not approach him.