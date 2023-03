Portion of Lake Ave. in Rochester blocked off as police investigate. (News 8)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Police are on the scene of an investigation along Lake Ave.

They were called to the area around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation or any injuries or arrests.

State Police are investigating. We’ve reached out for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.