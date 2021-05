ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a stabbing that took place at a party overnight Saturday on Thurston Road.

A 20-year-old man told officers he was stabbed in his upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officers say a second victim, a 22-year-old man, walked into the hospital and said he was also stabbed at the same party.

The men’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.