ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a male suspect was vandalizing vehicles with a pipe Saturday. This happened on St. Casimir Street near Northeast Avenue in Rochester.

According to the RPD, an owner of one of the vandalized vehicles came outside and confronted the suspect.

“The male suspect then approached the vehicle owner in a threatening manner with the pipe,” officers said. “The vehicle owner had their legally registered pistol with them and fired multiple gunshots.”

Officers say no one was struck or hurt. The investigation remains ongoing.