ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Sunday on Monroe Avenue near Woodlawn Street in Rochester.

Officers say a 33-year-old man was stabbed at least one time. An ambulance took him to an area hospital. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say no one is in custody at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. Those with information are asked to call 911.