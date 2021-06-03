Deputies respond to Parma residence in connection to missing man William Mason

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Trimmer Road residence Thursday in connection to an ongoing investigation into missing Parma man William Mason.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. We will release more information when appropriate,” officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, who confirmed the police presence was related to the search for Mason.

Crime scene tape surrounded the Trimmer Road home in Parma, near Ogden Parma Town Line Road.

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

Mason, 69, was last seen on Tuesday, May 25 around 10:30 a.m. near his home in the Town of Parma.

He’s described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has greyish hair, blue eyes and a scar on his right eye.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have since canvassed the area. but Mason’s whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities considered his disappearance as “highly suspicious.“

Officials say they have transitioned into the next phase of the investigation which includes the Criminal Investigation Section to follow up on leads and evidence while search efforts continue on the ground.

According to Mason’s family, they say his disappearance is unusual and suspicious:

“Family believes the circumstances involving the missing person are relatively suspicious or unusual because his car is still at the residence and he doesn’t typically go anywhere without letting a family member know,” said Maj. Lou Tomassetti, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Majo. Tomassetti said last week that Mason is in fairly good health, but does walk with a limp.

“We want to rule everything out,” he said. “Right now our main focus is on his welfare, and if he had some medical condition or something where he may have wondered off, fell down, like I said it’s really rough back there behind the residence, so he could be in need of medical condition right now so that’s our primary focus right now is getting him, if he is in fact, behind his residence somewhere, getting him help that he may need.”

The MCSO has set up a tipline for Mason. Call 585-753-4175 if you have any information.

“We are absolutely devastated by the disappearance of our Father,” said a statement from Mason’s son and daughter in law Thursday. “We ask that if anyone knows anything or has seen him or spoke to him in the last couple of days to contact police. We are praying for a safe return of our beloved Father, Bill Mason.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.