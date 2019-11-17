Geneva police: 5 overdoses possibly linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department said five opioid overdoses took place on Sunday in a two-hour time frame during the early morning hours.

Police say none of the overdoses were fatal.

GPD is trying to work with the victims of the overdoses to obtain further information.

Police learned after speaking with Police Chief Stephen Hedworth of the Canandaigua Police Department that there were two additional non-fatal overdoses in Canandaigua overnight.

NARCAN was administered to all seven victims.

Geneva Police officers are not sure if there’s a connection to the overdoses in Canandaigua.

Hobart and William Smith Colleges officials sent this letter out Sunday:

To the HWS Community,

The Colleges have been notified by the Geneva Police Department and EMTs that they have identified a dangerous form of cocaine that may be laced with fentanyl in Geneva. Fentanyl is an extremely strong synthetic opioid that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. While cocaine can cause death on its own, the CDC says that illicitly manufactured fentanyl “significantly increases the risk of death.” Often, those using the drug are unaware of the addition of fentanyl.

Overnight, three students were hospitalized with what is believed to be the result of this extremely dangerous drug combination. The Geneva Police Department believes that these incidents are related to other similar ones in the city.

If you or someone else appears to be intoxicated, unconscious and in need of help, call Campus Safety immediately at 315-781-3333.

As a reminder, the Colleges have a Medical Amnesty Policy. In situations where students call for help for themselves, or a student (or group of students) seeks assistance for another student, the students involved will not be subject to the Colleges’ disciplinary actions for violations of alcohol and/or drug use policies based on ingestion occurring at or near the time of the incident.

The safety and well-being of our community is of the utmost importance. Do not hesitate to call Campus Safety should you need assistance.

Sincerely,



Cathy



Catherine Williams

Vice President for Marketing and Communications

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vine at (315) 828-6784 or email him at smv@geneva.ny.us.