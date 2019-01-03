Local News

Police: Report of stabbing at home in Irondequoit 'unfounded'

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - There will be no charges filed after the report of a stabbing at an Irondequoit home.

According to police, the incident on Point Pleasant Road was initially reported to be a 32-year-old woman who was stabbed by an unknown intruder inside her home.

However, police say, after reviewing nearby surveillance video, they were unable to find footage of any intruder. They have deemed the incident to be "unfounded."

