Police release photos of suspect in bank robbery on Mt. Hope Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Key Bank on Mount Hope Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect passed a note to the bank teller and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money shortly before 3:00 p.m.

He is described as being in his 50s, around 5′ 5″ with a medium to large build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black coat, black sneakers, dark pants, and a hospital style mask.







Anyone with information is asked to call 911.