Police release photos of suspect in bank robbery on Mt. Hope Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Key Bank on Mount Hope Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect passed a note to the bank teller and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money shortly before 3:00 p.m.

He is described as being in his 50s, around 5′ 5″ with a medium to large build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black coat, black sneakers, dark pants, and a hospital style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss