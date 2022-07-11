ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released a photo of jewelry Monday, hoping it would help investigators identify a body found on Clifford Avenue back in April.

Maintenance workers found the body behind a vacant building on April 22. Police initially investigated the incident as a suspicious death.

According to investigators, the body is believed to be that of an African-American man between 50 and 60 years old. He would have been about six feet tall, wearing a beige sweatshirt and size 38×32 dark Switch jeans.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office said the death could have happened as early as 2020.

Police found a necklace and bracelet with the body. They are hoping someone might recognize the items and know enough to identify the body.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the RPD Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. Police can also be contacted via email at MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.