Police release name of man who died after being shot on Backus St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have positively identified a man who was shot on the city’s northwest side on Monday and later died.

Lake Section officers were called to Backus Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found Salim Flowers, 43, of Rochester, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to URMC where he underwent surgery but did not survive.

The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide. At this time there is no information on any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.