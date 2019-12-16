RPD: RCSD teacher found unresponsive during school had 13 bags of Fentanyl

Tracy Lewis, a 35-year-old RCSD teacher is charged with criminal posession of a controlled substance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester City School District teacher is facing drug charges after police say she had 13 bags of Fentanyl in her possession on school grounds during school hours.

RPD officials say officers were called to Franklin High School last Wednesday for reports of an unresponsive person.

That person, who has been identified as 35-year-old Tracy Lewis, was found unresponsive on a stairwell near the second floor of the school.

Lewis is a special education teacher at the Integrated Arts and Technology school which is a part of the Franklin High School campus.

Lewis regained consciousness shortly thereafter. A nurse attempting to assist Lewis told police that Lewis said she was on medication.

When the nurse opened Lewis’ thermal lunch bag she had in her possession, she found a number of small Ziplock baggies wrapped in a small rubber band — each of which contained a white powdery substance, according to police.

There was also a pill bottle labeled “Equate” that also contained trace amounts of white powdery substance, according to police.

Police say that substance tested positive for the presence of Fentanyl.

Lewis was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. Her classroom was then searched for more possible drugs, but none were discovered.

Lewis is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

RCSD Chief Communications Officer Carlos Garcia said Friday that the overdose did not happen in front of any students.

Police report:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.