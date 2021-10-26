Police: Pickup truck involved in fatal Canandaigua hit-and-run found in storage

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua police said officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run said they found the distinctive green pickup truck involved in the crash inside a storage facility Tuesday.

Investigators said Edwin Wesley, 62, was crossing Main Street on a motorized scooter Saturday when he was hit by a green, mid-1950’s Ford Pickup truck on Main Street. A green, 1956 Ford pickup was found in a storage facility opened as a result of a search warrant Tuesday.

No charges have been filed. Police said on Monday that they did have a person of interest identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mastracy at phone number (585)-337-2109 or at email PJM@canandaiguanewyork.gov. Officials say information provided can be anonymous and will be kept confidential.