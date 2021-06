It's a fine line between the hot and dry, and the showers and storms that are approaching parts of the region from the west. This evening should be relatively smooth sailing with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 70s and upper 60s. However, if you're in areas of far Western New York like Orleans, Wyoming and Genesee counties, don't be surprised to see a quick passing sprinkle as a frontal boundary gets a little too close for comfort. Places like Rochester and the Finger Lakes should stay dry until the early overnight hours into Saturday morning.

We will watch the rain move over Lake Ontario overnight and we will have a threat for showers and even a rumble of thunder early Saturday morning. Rain moves through sometime between 4am-9am, and we may even see an isolated shower or storm pop during the afternoon. The overall trend with this frontal boundary looks to give us a fairly decent afternoon on Saturday with a decent amount of dry time throughout the day. Temperatures will start mild in the upper 60s and climb up into the lower 80s by the afternoon and we will keep that warmth even into Sunday and beyond as humidity starts to creep up as well. This will justify calling for an isolated rain chance for both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday likely being the second 90° day in 2021.