ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on Avenue A near Hollenbeck Street in Rochester Friday evening.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9:00 p.m. Investigators say a someone shot the victim from pick up truck as it drove past.

Police say the circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.