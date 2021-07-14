Police investigate fatal dirt bike crash along Bay Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash along Bay Street near Webster Avenue in Rochester.

According to investigators, a man in his 30s riding a dirt bike was hit by a car traveling in the same direction. The dirt bike operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation. They expect to release more information Thursday morning.

A portion of the roadway will be closed for the investigation through the overnight hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.