Driver dead, passenger in critical condition after dirt bike crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal dirt bike crash along Hudson Avenue at Avenue D.

According to the Rochester Police union, the man driving the dirt bike has died. A passenger is in critical condition.

The union says the driver was “driving recklessly” at the time of the crash.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

This is the second fatal dirt bike crash in as many days. On Sunday, a 9-year-old boy was killed in a dirt bike crash on Kilmar Street. The driver, his father, suffered minor injuries. Police said they were not wearing helmets.

The Kilmar Street crash sparked conversation about dirt bike and ATV use in the city on Monday.

