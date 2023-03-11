ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are currently investigating a crash near the intersection of Dewey Ave. and Costar St.

According to News 8 staff, at least one car crashed into a City of Rochester bus. Details are limited at this time, but News 8 staff are currently on scene attempting to learn more.

Several members of the Rochester Police Department and other first responders are on scene as of approximately 3:30 p.m.

RPD Officers were unable to confirm any details regarding the status of those involved in the crash. They said that a statement will be released later in the evening.

