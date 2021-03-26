                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near North Goodman, taken to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near North Goodman Street on Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Goodman Street and Northland Avenue around 5 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

“Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian being a male approximately 50 years of age was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway,” Officials said in a statement.

The man was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the striking vehicle remained at the scene during the investigation. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but has sense been reopening.

