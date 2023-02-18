ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are currently investigating a homicide along the 300 block of Parsells Avenue, police confirmed.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department have blocked off several blocks of the street past the Greely Street intersection.

Details are limited at this time, but News 8 staff are currently on scene attempting to learn more.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot Saturday night. Police say he approached a house in the 300 block after being hit asking for help.

BREAKING NEWS🚨: Rochester Police have blocked off several blocks of Parsells Ave. past the Greeley St. intersection. Caution tape is up as they investigate the situation. #ROC pic.twitter.com/PEIt4ip16D — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) February 19, 2023

Staff on scene say that individuals in the area can be seen crying and in distress, saying that “he’s gone.”

News 8 has also observed a command van on scene a few blocks up the street, and AMR ambulance responders on scene helping some people.

This is Rochester’s eighth homicide in 2023, according to RPD’s open data portal. RPD is still investigating, and the area is expected to remain shutdown into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Location