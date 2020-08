ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say that a 60-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Tuesday evening.

They say a vehicle was moving west from the curb onto University Avenue when the motorcyclist was hit. The man, a non-city resident, suffered injuries to his lower body and was taken to Strong.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

No one has been criminally charged in the accident.