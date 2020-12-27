Police: Missing 92-year-old man found dead in pond near his senior living center

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police say a 92-year-old man was found dead this afternoon after he wandered away from the senior living center he lived in.

They say they received a call at 11:30 Sunday morning reporting that the man hadn’t been seen since Saturday.

Police conducted a search of the area where he was last seen and found him dead in a pond near the center. They say the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

